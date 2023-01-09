Anderson wins AFBF Excellence in Ag

Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professional Stacie Anderson of Wood County is the winner of the 2023 American Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture Award. The contest was held as part of the 104th American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award spotlights young Farm Bureau members who are agricultural enthusiasts but have not earned a majority of their income from an owned production agriculture enterprise in the past three years. Competitors are evaluated on their understanding of agricultural issues, leadership experiences and achievement, and their ability to communicate their agricultural story.

Anderson grew up on her family’s farm raising corn, soybeans, wheat, and specialty crops, while participating in 4-H and FFA. She is a graduate of Ohio State University where she earned her undergraduate degree in agribusiness and applied economics and a master’s degree in agricultural communications. She and her husband, Brian, grow corn, soybeans and wheat, as well as raise poultry for direct-to-consumer products and a small herd of beef cattle.… Continue reading