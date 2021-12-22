Anglers’ auction benefits hospitalized children

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

Here’s a merry Christmas tale. Inspired by a little girl in his neighborhood named Sophia who was diagnosed with cancer and lost her battle, retired Brooklyn, Ohio, firefighter turned charter captain Michael Mochan and fellow Lake Erie fishermen organized an auction to help other kids in the hospital at Christmas time. The group auctioned off all sorts of fishing gear, including some of the most popular hand-painted walleye lures of the season, created by NFP Customs. Last year, the Auction for Sophia raised $4,800 for toys and gifts that went directly to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s. As of press time, three days into the five-day social media event, the auction had already raised over $6,300.

"We had some guys bidding against each other, and the one guy wanted to win and said 'When I win it, give the lures to the guy who lost,'" Mochan says of a recent bidding war for 10 NFP custom lures.