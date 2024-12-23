Another record year for Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer

Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st are reporting another record-breaking year of the statewide Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer program. In this video, Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo talks with the 2024 winners – the Ross County Jr. Fair. Hear about the effort that went into the impressive feat and also see the impact firsthand as we visit with the Good Samaritan Food Network who are actively feeding the needy in the computer with the help of Ross County’s young agriculturalists.… Continue reading