Another wet week brings crop progress closer to average

Despite rain last week, Ohio farmers were still able to makesome planting progress, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent short, 49 percent adequate, and 50 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on May 19 was 65.9 degrees, 4.9 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.96 inches of precipitation, 0.03 inches above average. There were 2.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 19.

Farmers reported fieldwork and planting was slow with the intermittent rain showers last week. Some haylage was made. Corn and soybean planting progressed to 46 and 41 percent planted, respectively. Planting progress for both crops was behind last year, but ahead of the 5-year average. Oats were 86 percent planted. Winter wheat was 70 percent headed and winter wheat condition was 73 percent good to excellent. Oats condition was 74 percent good to excellent.