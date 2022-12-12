Apple Farm Service breaking ground￼

Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. is expanding in West College Corner.

“We love this community and can’t wait to continue to bring growth and employment to College Corner, Union County, and the surrounding areas!” said Matt Apple, vice president of Apple Farm Service.

Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present to help celebrate the special occasion.

“We want to thank Apple Farm Service for their belief in Union County. Rather than building a new store in a new location, they decided to extend their roots even deeper and make this large investment to our community,” said Melissa Browning, director of the Union County Development Corporation.

Justin Moorman from Game Construction explained the scope of the project and stages of construction.

"Apple Farm Service will be more than doubling their current size with this project.