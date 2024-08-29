Apple Farm Service combine and header clinics

Farmer looking to get the most out of harvest equipment, then you might want to attend an upcoming event at the local Apple Farm Service.

Apple Farm Service is excited to announce their line-up of combine and header clinics for all area producers. These free informative meetings are a great opportunity for farmers to become more familiar with their equipment and take-home useful knowledge to save themselves from a break down or a service call on their machines.

Topics during these meetings include: pre and post servicing, daily maintenance, field starting advice, operating tips, walk-arounds of current and new models, and others. These clinics are designed to help new and veteran machine operators.

Tuesday, Sept. 10at West College Corner, Indiana

• Case IH Combine Clinic: 10 a.m.-noon

• Drago Corn Head Clinic: Noon-1:30 p.m. (open to all combine colors)

• MacDon Draper Clinic: 1:30 p.m.–3 p.m. (open to all combine colors)

