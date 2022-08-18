Apple Farm Service combine clinics

Do you own a Case IH or New Holland combine? Or do you run a MacDon Draper head? Apple Farm Service is excited to host their annual Combine Clinics between the dates of Sept. 7 and 14. The Combine Clinics offer an interactive experience to ready you and your machine for this fall’s harvest.

“We are eager and delighted to invite area farmers and offer this educational opportunity,” said Kent Holmes, Apple Farm Service’s Marketing Manager. “If you operate a red or yellow combine this free event should be a huge benefit for you.”

Servicing knowledge is the main objective of these clinics. Regional service and field specialist will be offering discussions, presentations, and equipment walkarounds to prepare the operator and machine for the best harvesting capabilities.

“We encourage anyone operating or servicing the combines to attend,” said Cole Sanford, New Holland Harvesting Specialist. “Our goal is to help make sure all the loose ends of pre-harvest servicing are covered and you know the best ways to make the most yield with less down-time this fall.”… Continue reading