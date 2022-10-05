Apple Farm Service offers Pipe Ag

Apple Farm Service is excited to be the first dealership for Pipe Ag. Pipe Ag, a local company based out of Springfield, Ohio, is a quickly growing Ag technology business designed to help the farmer improve their harvest efficiencies.

In a nutshell, Pipe Ag saves the farmer a minute or two each hour, which ads up over the entire harvest season. It allows everyone in the field to know how full each grain cart is, how long until the combine needs unloaded, when the semi-trucks will get back to the field, and where compaction needs addressed.

Roark Thompson, owner of Pipe Ag, explains how his software is easy to install and even easier to use. Combines and semi-trailers just need one sensor installed in the grain tank. Grain carts with scales take even less work. Every sensor is then automatically synced to a designated IPad that sits in the combine, tractor, or semi-cab. … Continue reading