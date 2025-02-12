Apple Farm Service planter clinics

Apple Farm Service, a family-owned set of ag equipment dealerships, wants to make certain area farmers are ready for a productive planting season with this year’s line-up of planter clinics. Local dealerships will be offering free educational clinics in February to anyone who runs or operates a Kinze or Case IH planter.

“The goal of these clinics are to get your planter field ready with less in-field issues,” said Kent Holmes, Apple’s marketing manager. “These clinics are service led with servicing being the main focus.”

Apple Farm Service wants all farmers to make sure their equipment is safe, ready to operate, and operated to give the best results for straight even rows with perfect singulation and germination.

To help accomplish this, they will be offering two days of planter clinics. These clinics are open to all Kinze and Case IH planter owners or operators, no matter where they purchased or service their equipment.