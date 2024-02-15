Apple Farm Service Spring Sale

Apple Farm Service is excited to announce savings, helpful educational clinics, and time for the community to prepare for another year of productive farming with the upcoming annual Spring Super Sale.

This year’s Spring Super Sale will run Feb. 19 through March 8 at all five locations. As always, Apple Farm Service will be offering a 10% discount on parts when customers purchase with cash, credit card, or check. The annual sales catalog is available at AppleFarmService.com/Catalog. The event also includes free educational clinics offered to all area farmers.

“The best part of our Spring Super sale is always getting area farmers connected to learn together for a more worry-free season. This year we’re eager to bring back the popular hay clinics, planting clinics, and a new telematics clinic,” said Kent Holmes, Marketing Manager.

Apple Farm Service will be offering a free educational clinic for those who own the following:

• New Holland Hay Equipment

• Kinze Planting Equipment

• Case IH Planting Equipment

• Telematics for 2018 and newer Case IH or New Holland tractors & combines.… Continue reading