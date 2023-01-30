Apple Farm Service tractor donation to Union County Fairgrounds

Amid the barns, grandstands, and pathways at the Union County Fairgrounds, you might also find a blue tractor making it’s rounds. A blue New Holland machine was donated to the fairgrounds by the local dealership, Apple Farm Service.

On Saturday, Jan. 21 Apple Farm Service dropped off a 2023 New Holland T6.160 at the grandstand entrance of the Union County Fairgrounds in Marysville. The tractor will be used by the fairgrounds for up to a year with a set maximum of hours.

“We can’t wait to start using this machine,” said Trent Judy of the fairgrounds. “It’s a great tractor for us to mow our grass and help maintain our track. Having the cab on hot and cold days is going to make chores so much easier.”

The free rental program is a partnership between New Holland Agriculture and Apple Farm Service. The tractor will be available to sell after the rental with a new warranty and discounts for the low hours added to the machine.… Continue reading