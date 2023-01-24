Applications open for 2023 ExPloreAg STEM camps

Ohio Farm Bureau’s signature ag literacy and workforce development program, ExploreAg, will once again be offering free weeklong camps and one-day experiences for high school students in 2023.

In ExploreAg, teens learn about agriculture and related STEM fields from industry experts, scientists, and educators. Participants visit locations like Kroger and Bob Evans, manufacturers like John Deere and Certified Angus Beef, and research laboratories at Ohio State, Wilmington and Findlay. Youths are able to develop their leadership and collaboration skills and prepare for college and further careers during these multiday and daylong immersion programs

“Providing students with opportunities to explore the variety of educational and career opportunities open to them is always a struggle,” said Jana Mussard, ExploreAg and ag literacy specialist with Ohio Farm Bureau. “At the same time, our society is faced with the great challenge of feeding a growing world population while doing so sustainably. It is going to take this generation of students to get the job done.”… Continue reading