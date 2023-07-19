Apply now for controlled hunts

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

Ohio hunters are fortunate to have special opportunities for pursuing popular game birds and animals on state land. Applications for Ohio’s public land controlled hunting opportunities are being accepted through July 31. The hunts provide special chances for people to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves, and more on public lands during the 2023-24 season. The Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) as well as the Division of Parks and Watercraft host controlled hunts on select areas around Ohio. Hunts for adults, youth, mobility impaired, and mentors with apprentices are available. Species-specific hunts include deer, waterfowl, dove, pheasant, squirrel, and quail. Firearm and archery opportunities are available for some species.

Hunters may apply for controlled hunts by completing the application process online using Ohio's Wildlife Licensing System or via phone by calling 1-800-703-1928. There is $5.50 service fee for the phone option. Each hunt requires payment of a non-refundable $3 application fee.