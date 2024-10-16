Apply now for student job shadow program

By Dan Armitage, outdoors writer

Had this opportunity been available half a century ago, I believe that I would have enjoyed a career at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The agency is hosting a job shadow day next month and applications are being accepted from current high school juniors and seniors wo want to explore different career opportunities across ODNR that include wildlife, parks, conservation and more. This includes communications, which became my forte, albeit on the receiving end of the outdoor news exchange. It’s a wonderful opportunity for any student contemplating a career in an outdoors-related occupation.

"There are a variety of career paths that exist in ODNR, and we want to provide opportunities for young people to explore those options while gaining a deeper understanding of conservation in the state," said Mary Mertz, ODNR Director. "It's so important that we host these job shadow days to allow future conservationists the opportunity to learn and get excited about what a career at ODNR can look like for them one day."