Applying cover crops with drone spreaders

By Alex Thomas and John Fulton

Drone sprayers and now drone spreaders have become popular for applying agriculture inputs in Ohio. In the past couple of years, drone spreaders have been used to interseed cover crop seeds into standing corn and soybeans before fall harvest allowing more growers in Ohio to adopt cover crops. This practice to aerially broadcast cover crops with drones allows cover crops to be seeded earlier in the fall providing time for them to emerge and generate biomass before frost.

Before spreading cover crops, growers and applicators should look to guidelines provided by the USDA on cover crop seeding rates when broadcasting aerially to ensure the application rates being spread will provide the benefits of planting different cover crop species. It is recommended that when aerially broadcasting cover crops, the application rate should be increased by 20% of the recommended rate to make up for possible issues with emergence when not incorporating the seeds.