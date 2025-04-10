April WASDE: Friendly corn and soybeans

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Traders were looking for increases in corn and soybean oil demand in the April 10, 2025, WASDE report. U.S. corn exports increased 100 million bushels, while soybean crush increased 10 million bushels. U.S. soybean oil exports increased by 500 million pounds. There is no change in South American corn or soybean production in either Argentina or Brazil.

After the report was released, corn was up 8 cents, soybeans were up 14 cents, and wheat was down 1 cent. Prior to the noon report, corn was up 3 cents, soybeans up 10 cents, and wheat down 3 cents.

U.S. corn ending stocks were 1.465 billion bushels, last month 1.540 billion bushels, and the average trade estimate was 1.510 billion bushels. U.S. soybean ending stocks were 375 million bushels, and last month was 380 million bushels, with the average trade estimate of 379 million bushels. U.S. wheat ending stocks were 846 million bushels, and last month's was 819 million bushels, while the average trade estimate was 825 million bushels.