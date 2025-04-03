Arcanum-MVCTC FFA Member receives highest honor in National FFA Organization

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

On Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Indianapolis, Ind., Landon Haney stood on stage at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo when he heard his name announced as the winner of the prestigious American Star in Agribusiness Award.

Selected from 16 national finalists, Haney was honored for his outstanding accomplishments in agricultural education and entrepreneurship — a journey that began with a simple mower and a big dream.

Haney’s business, Haney’s Mowing & Landscaping, LLC, offers a wide range of lawn care and landscaping services to both residential and commercial clients.

“We provide mowing, weed control, fertilization, landscape design, aeration, seeding, lawn repair, and even snow removal,” Haney said.

What began as a part-time gig at age 14 evolved into a thriving company, thanks to a mix of determination and community recognition.

"It started when I worked for a relative, maintaining a rental property's landscaping.