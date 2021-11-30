Archers rule annual Ohio deer harvest

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

The number of hunters chasing deer with archery equipment in Ohio continues to grow. During the 2020-21 deer season, 48% of deer were taken with archery equipment, including 33% using a crossbow and 15% using a vertical bow. Overall, archery hunters harvested more than 93,000 deer last season, the highest total on record.

Deer hunting is open in all 88 counties and an estimated 310,000 hunters participate. In 2020, nearly 410,000 deer permits were purchased or issued. Hunters harvested 197,735 deer during the 2020-21 season. Among the total were 80,003 bucks, accounting for 40% of the total harvest. Does represented 48% of the harvest with 94,771 taken, while 19,629 button bucks were taken, for 10%. Bucks with shed antlers and bucks with antlers less than 3 inches long accounted for 3,332 deer, or 2% of the harvest.