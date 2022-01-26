Archuleta talking soil health in Logan County Feb. 24

Through the generous donation from a friend of Logan County Land Trust, nationally known speaker and conservationist Ray Archuleta will be visiting Logan County Feb. 24, 2022.

Archuleta will be speaking about soil health three times during the day at events including:

• The Conservation Tillage Breakfast at the Plaza Inn, Mt. Victory from 7:30 to 9 a.m. (RSVP with Mark Badertscher at 419-767-6037 or [email protected])

• Benjamin Logan HS auditorium at 12:30 for a 1-hour presentation (contact Bob Stoll to RSVP at 937-935-7505 or email [email protected])

• West Liberty High School cafetorium at 5:30 p.m. (cost is $20 and includes dinner, RSVP by Feb. 21 at go.osu.edu/Archuleta).

The presentations have direct impact in protecting ground water resources which are long term benefits to the community. … Continue reading