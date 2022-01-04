Are beans going to $14 or will they trade back under $13 again?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

One year ago, the March ’21 soybean board was trading around $13, with projected U.S. carryout at 175 million bushels. Now beans are trading at slightly higher values, but U.S. potential carryout is at 340 million bushels.

There are concerns U.S. export pace isn’t high enough to meet current USDA estimates, and upcoming reports may show carryout levels increasing even higher. Plus, Brazil’s current cash values suggest they have a 30- to 50-cent price advantage over U.S. beans for shipments about a month from now when their harvest is fully underway. This may mean current price levels are not sustainable longer term.

If U.S. export pace was reduced enough for carryout to increase to over 375 million bushels, that would be 200 million bushels (or 4 million metric tons) more than last year. While early South American estimates are predicting a reduction of 4 million metric tons, it’s important to remember that Brazil’s total production alone was projected to be 6 million metric tons more than last year only a month ago. … Continue reading