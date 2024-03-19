Are corn lows behind us?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Some market participants are saying the near-term lows for corn may be behind us for now. They point to this recent 30-cent corn rally, after two months of significant price decline, as evidence. They go on to say corn could rally further into spring from weather issues, plus there is a 30-year average trend that shows corn usually rallies from March into June.

While I hope these predictions are right, I’m concerned that they may not be. The following charts compare December 2024 corn futures prices for the calendar year so far to other marketing years.

Years with tight carryout — Higher prices were necessary to ration demand

So far, 2024 is not behaving like the years in this chart. This could be because there is a large carryout right now, unlike the other years in this group.

Years with large carryout — December prices started much lower than where it is currently trading

The marketing years of 2016, 2017, and 2018 followed years with large carryout and had above trendline yields.