Are crops still undervalued?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week:

July corn finished up 46 cents

December corn finish up 30 cents

November soybeans finished up 40 cents

July wheat finished up 30 cents.

Corn

Corn managed to erase most of its losses from the previous week, likely due in part to the cash market’s desire to find corn for immediate use. It seems farmers are uninterested in selling corn with July futures below $8. Also, many farmers think there could be substantial upside potential with any July dry weather and are just not selling anything at these values.

USDA report

The June USDA report is one of the least important reports of the marketing year, and this year was no different. One of the few notable adjustments was in export demand. Beans had an increase while corn had a slight reduction.

Ukraine

The market continues to be extremely volatile because no one knows how much grain will get exported out of Ukraine. … Continue reading