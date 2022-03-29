Are prices high enough to cure high prices?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Futures values are similar to Midwest weather, if you don’t like what is happening today wait until tomorrow and it will change. Last week:

• July corn finished up 22 cents at a new high of nearly $7.35

• December corn finished up 24 cents near $6.70, which is only 3 cents from its record high on Wednesday

• November finished up 30 cents, just shy of $15

• July wheat finished up 52 cents, just below $11, keeping it within the $10.25-$11.25 range from the last two and half weeks.

The destruction of Ukraine’s critical export infrastructure suggests that even if the war ends soon, it will take several months, if not years, before things resemble anything “normal.” The market will need to ration demand moving forward. High prices usually cure high prices, but these prices may not be high enough.

On March 31 the USDA will release their 2022 planting intentions estimates.… Continue reading