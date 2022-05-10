Are the highs in? War and weather make predictions difficult

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The financial markets have been pulling back the past week. While interest rates moved higher, gold and oil moved lower from their highs a few weeks ago. With one of the top 5 most influential USDA reports being published Thursday, some traders seeing a pullback in outside markets are concerned the information in the upcoming report could be bearish, so they are banking some profits now.

The May Report

Thursday’s USDA report is important, because it will estimate the upcoming marketing year’s supply and demand for the first time. However, it is important to remember these estimates guess what supply and demand will end up being 16 months from now, and there are a lot of variables that can change these values during that time.

Corn still trending higher

Since the Ukraine invasion on Feb. 24, corn has increased nearly 90 cents (shown in the chart below).… Continue reading