Are the lows in yet?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The corn market has been fluctuating up and down depending on the morning and midday weather reports. If weather could be accurately predicted, so could price direction.

While December corn was up 6 cents overall last week, it has been trading lower since the stocks report on June 30 when it last hit $4.40. The lowest trading point of the calendar year so far has been $4.04 on July 15.

A few market participants are suggesting the low is in for the year; however, historically speaking that would be a long shot. In the last 16 years, the low for the year only happened in July once, back in 2022, which was from a fundamental standpoint a very different year compared to 2024.

While funds are, or were, record short last week, farmers are also sitting on a lot of unpriced 2023 corn. I think these two groups could offset each other's position if the market were to try and rally in the next two months.