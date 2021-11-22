Are you ready for winter driving?

By Carin A. Helfer

As we watch the leaves fall, we know that winter is approaching. In Ohio, drivers know that winter will lead to snow and ice on the roads, but on that first snowy day, even the most experienced drivers need to remember winter driving habits. Interestingly, most drivers do not think about the most critical component of safe driving, whether on dry, wet, or snowy roads, which is their tires. Many drivers are not even aware of what the tire industry refers to as the “tire contact patch,” which is the amount of tire in contact with the road as we drive.

For one tire, the tire contact patch is relatively small and the total amount of rubber in contact with the road for all four passenger tires is about the size of a standard sheet of paper (8.5 inches by 11 inches). This relatively small amount of rubber is holding your car on the road, and is critical for safely driving your children to their activities, driving yourself to the grocery store, and traveling to grandma’s house for Thanksgiving dinner.… Continue reading