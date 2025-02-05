Argentina: One year with Javier Milei in the office

By Guil Signorini, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science, The Ohio State University

A little over a year ago, the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, proposed a long list of executive reforms to stabilize the country’s economy. While some proposals became policies, others were rejected by the opposition-led Congress. The enacted laws started to show a positive impact in the last quarter of 2024, ending the recession and the first phase of Milei’s “shock therapy.” A second phase has begun, and a more strategic set of reforms is now under discussion with some of them concerning the future of the agricultural and livestock sectors. They are worth reviewing.

Milei warned Argentinians at the beginning of his term that implementing the necessary changes to re-route the country’s trajectory would be challenging. He took office on Dec. 10, 2023, and submitted 664 proposals to the Congress weeks after. The key goals were to control hyperinflation, rebuild the government’s financial accounts, reduce the fiscal deficit, and increase dollar reserves.… Continue reading