Armstrong appointed to FCMA Board

Farm Credit Mid-America’s Board of Directors has appointed Allen Armstrong of South Charleston, Ohio to an open director position. Armstrong has more than three decades of farming experience and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the cooperative’s board.

“Farm Credit Mid-America has played an important role in our family farm’s success through the years. I am honored to have this opportunity to now represent our customer-owners on the Board of Directors,” says Armstrong. “As a father to two children who are actively farming, the work we do to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture hits close to home. I will work alongside my fellow board members to ensure the next generation of farmers have the same support that I received from Farm Credit Mid-America.”

Armstrong and his wife, Amy, have been growing corn and soybeans since 1988. Armstrong has served on several industry boards throughout his career.