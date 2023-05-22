Arrested ear development in corn

By Osler Ortez, Ohio State University Extension

If you are familiar with “abnormal ears,” many ear symptoms can fall into that, but early to mid-June is the time when at least one of them can be mitigated: arrested ears. The term “arrested” is used because the development of these ears is interrupted or stopped prematurely due to external factors.

Symptom: arrested ears (ear development arrested or stopped prematurely).

Causal factor: applications of nonionic surfactant (NIS) formulations.

Development timing: during the ear size determination period, from V6–V12; and up to V16.

From field observations, the timing of the causal factor for arrested ears coincided with the timing of pesticide spray applications (e.g., post-emergence herbicide; and pre-tassel fungicide and insecticide applications), which often include nonionic surfactants (NIS) in the tank-mix (note: NIS may be already included in some pesticide products). Researchers started to look closely at nonionic surfactants as the potential cause. Years later, results confirmed nonionic surfactants (not the pesticide!)… Continue reading