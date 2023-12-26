Artificial intelligence or illusion?

By Don “Doc” Sanders

Recently I attended an artificial intelligence (AI) conference at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. It was an eye-opener. And it gave this old fogey a bit of a headache as I pondered the implications on my drive back to Ohio.

We’re witnessing incredible advances in using computers to manage huge amounts of data for analysis, interpretation and development of new strategies. Some warn that these advances could have downsides. For instance, Goldman Sachs predicts that 300 million jobs worldwide will be lost because of AI. The American press just loves writing about such dire forebodings.

Yet, financial experts like Porter Stansberry, a futurist and incredible stocks picker, suggest that these reports of doom are fantasy. The advances are in machine learning, neural networks and large language models (LLM), an AI algorithm that uses massive data sets to find solutions and create new content.

None of these advances, though, are truly AI.