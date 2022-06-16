ASA providing input on sustainability to White House

In an effort to assist the Biden administration in developing its consensus definition of “sustainable chemistry,” the America Soybean Association’s Regulatory, Biofuels & Infrastructure, Conservation & Precision Ag Advocacy Teams submitted comments to the White House Friday regarding its Request for Information (RFI) on sustainable chemistries.

The comments discussed how vital sustainable chemistries are to U.S. soybean growers, both from a crop inputs and production perspective and as market opportunities for the soy industry. Addressed in the comments are the stewardship efforts of farmers, the importance of crop protection products in enabling conservation practices, and the benefits and market opportunities for biofuels and biobased products. ASA stresses, “any definition of ‘sustainable chemistry’ is complementary to and enhances these practices and products, the sustainability of which are supported by robust scientific evidence and data, and does not risk their disruption.”

