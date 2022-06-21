ASF webinar update

African swine fever is a deadly, highly contagious viral disease that affects both domestic and wild pigs. People can unknowingly spread the disease on their clothing, farming equipment, or by transporting uncooked pork products. African swine fever has never been detected in the U.S. but has recently been confirmed in countries as close as the Dominican Republic and Haiti. APHIS has vowed to support commercial pork producers, veterinarians, and pig owners with information and resources to help safeguard America’s swine population and the pork industry.

African Swine Fever: What You Need to Know. USDA will moderate a panel of experts representing veterinarians, the pork industry and pig owners for a virtual event on thesigns and symptoms of African swine fever, protective measures to prevent the spread of the disease, and answers to audience questions about the disease.… Continue reading