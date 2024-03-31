Asian longhorned ticks and Theileria in 2024

By Tim McDermott, Ohio State University Extension Educator ANR, Franklin County

One of the worrisome things about ticks in Ohio has been the increasing numbers of ticks of medical importance to humans, companion animals, and livestock as we have gone from one tick of medical importance 20 years ago to five now, including two new ticks in the past few years. While ticks have always been a problem in livestock, the invasive Asian longhorned (ALHT) tick that was first discovered in Ohio in 2020 has demonstrated the ability to not only vector, or transmit disease to cattle, but to cause mortality in cattle through high numbers of ticks feeding upon the animals. As of the end of 2023, we had positively identified ALHT in Franklin, Delaware, Ross, Gallia, Vinton, Jackson, Athens, Morgan, Monroe, Belmont, and Guernsey counties.

Have we found Theileria in cattle in Ohio?

Theileria orientalis is a tickborne protozoon that infects red and white blood cells.… Continue reading