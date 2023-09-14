Ask the expert opportunities at Farm Science Review

Many learning opportunities with Ohio State University Extension specialists can be found with the Ask the Experts sessions taking place every day at the show from 10 a.m. through early afternoon. This conversational dive explores hot/current topics between the moderator, Experts, and the audience. The 30-minute sessions give 15 to 20 minutes of information from the Experts and 10 minutes of Q&A with the audience. It is a place to stop and take a sit-down break at FSR. Grab some food and enjoy. Experts include ag economists, weather scientists, Women in Ag leaders, veterinarians, agricultural attorneys, agronomists.

Topics include: weather whiplash, empowering women in agriculture, USDA Farm Bill, farm property insurance gaps, grain markets, beginning farmer education course, ticks on pasture effecting people and livestock, mold and feed, mental health, carbon markets, an average farm may not be profitable, farm labor, death’s impact on the family business, financial health of Ohio farms, and agronomy versus economics.… Continue reading