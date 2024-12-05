Assessing problems with a shovel

By Matt Hutcheson, Seed Consultants, Inc.

As we wrap up the 2024 growing season, it is a good time to reflect on problems we have experienced in the field and make plans to address them in 2025. In many cases when you observe a problem above ground, looking below the soil surface can shed light on the issue. An essential part of growing a productive crop is the soil’s ability to support it. Many factors impact the health of a soil and its ability to produce a successful crop.

One of the most important tools for assessing problems in the field is a shovel. Because of the drought and extremely dry soil conditions, assessing roots was more challenging late in the 2024 growing season. While it is easy to blame difficulty using a shovel this year on the dry soil conditions, I visited several fields prior to the drought where I had difficulty getting the shovel into the soil profile.… Continue reading