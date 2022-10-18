Assessing the value of a farm

By Matt Reese

In the current market, there are a number of important factors to consider when determining the best way to sell a rural property and its potential in terms of farmland, residential and recreational value.

“Recreational property, farmland and rural properties are our specialty. We sell farmland via the auction format or in the traditional listing format. It just depends on the specific situation. The first thing we do when we sit down to look at a farm that we’re going to sell is to think about who our buyers are. If it is all tillable farmland, we’re going to have an investor or a local farmer buy it and we may end up splitting it up into a few tracts to try to give an opportunity to someone who maybe can’t afford the full acreage. If there’s a house or there’s recreational or timberland on it, we always try to split those off,” said Devin Dye, with Dye Real Estate & Land Co.… Continue reading