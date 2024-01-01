Athens FFA member goes national, makes chapter history

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

Abbi Bolin-Ervin has grown up in the agriculture industry. Since 1918, her family has had a working dairy farm where she said she enjoys working whenever she can.

“I grew up showing dairy,” Bolin-Ervin said. “I started around the age of six and I haven’t stopped since.”

For Bolin-Ervin, competing in the Dairy Cattle Handlers Career Development Event (CDE) was a natural fit. By participating in the Dairy Cattle Handlers CDE, students learn to work with others in a way that is cooperative, courteous and helpful while demonstrating effective dairy handling skills. Handlers earn recognition for their ability to set up their assigned animal to its best advantage, maintain the animal in its most advantageous post, exhibit effective restraint and move the animal as requested by the event ringmaster.

After winning the state contest earlier this year, Bolin-Ervin went on to represent both Athens FFA and the state of Ohio as a competitor at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.… Continue reading