Auction price discovery driving used farm equipment markets to record levels

By Matt Reese

In what seems to be a strange development, the prices for used farm equipment are actually going for higher prices at auction than when the equipment was purchased new several years ago.

A unique set of market conditions are at play and auctions seem to be driving the market.

"I think most people following the market are seeing that supply and demand is certainly the catalyst for what the markets are doing. There's still a restriction in supply as the new equipment is really not opened up yet as far as production and orders catching up. We've been fortunate to see a lot of equipment come through the marketplace on the used side and I really think people are able to upgrade right now and find good selections and, at the end of the day, they're paying top dollar for it," said Andy White, owner of RES Auction Services in Wooster.