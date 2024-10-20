August pork exports above last year, beef exports trend lower

Fueled by another outstanding performance from Mexico, August exports of U.S. pork increased year-over-year, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). U.S. beef exports were below year-ago levels in August while lamb exports trended higher, posting the largest volume since January.

August demand for U.S. pork robust in Western Hemisphere, ASEAN region

August pork exports totaled 238,989 metric tons (mt), up 6% from a year ago but the second lowest of 2024. Export value increased 8% to $702.9 million. In addition to the strong results in Mexico, exports trended higher to Central and South America, the Caribbean and the ASEAN region. August shipments to Malaysia were record-large, while exports to Colombia achieved a value record.

For January through August, pork exports were just under 2 million mt, up 4% from a year ago, while valued climbed 7% to $5.68 billion. Pork export value was on a record pace through August, and USMEF projects both export volume and value will reach record highs in 2024.