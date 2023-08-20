August’s Stealthiest Insect Pest: Stink Bugs in Soybean

By Dr. Kelley Tilmon and Andy Michel, OSU Extension Entomology, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-25

Why are stink bugs the stealthiest insect pest near the end of summer? It’s because their method of feeding is so subtle. You won’t see damaged leaves or sickly-looking plants with stink bugs. They have straw-like mouthparts which they poke through the pod directly into the developing seed. If this happens early enough in seed development the seed will simply abort. If it happens later, the seed will be shriveled and shrunken. Either way, this reduces yield and/or reduces seed quality, though you will not see the damage unless you carefully inspect the pods for missing or damaged seed. The good news is that soybeans are relatively easy to scout and are susceptible to the insecticides labeled for them. There are many species of stink bugs that feed on soybean including brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB), green, red-shouldered, and brown stink bugs.… Continue reading