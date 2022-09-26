Autumn and harvest arrive in Ohio

The start of this year’s row crop harvest was accompanied by above-average temperatures and limited precipitation, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Dry conditions were observed in southern and western portions of the State, which pushed row crop dry

down rates. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 8% very short, 19% short, 69% adequate, and 4% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending September 25 was 64.7 degrees, 4.0 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.70 inches of precipitation, 0.03 inches below average. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 25.

Corn dented progress was 87% complete and 45% of the crop was mature. Corn harvested for silage was 77% complete. Corn condition was rated 60% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 56% and 3% of soybeans were harvested; 61% of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition.