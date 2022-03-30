Avian Influenza found in Franklin county backyard flock

A release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture Wednesday confirmed that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in a backyard chicken flock located in Franklin county. The test samples were confirmed at the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service laboratory. According to the release, the virus is highly contagious among birds and can be deadly to flocks in backyards and commercial facilitates.

Authorities have quarantined the area and are maintaining a surveillance zone in a 10-kilometer radius around the infected premises. The impacted livestock will be depopulated to contain the disease. Animals will not enter the food supply.

“Enhanced Biosecurity is the number one preventative measure against avian influenza,” said Dr. Dennis Summers, State Veterinarian in a statement. “HPAI can infect any size flock. We urge all poultry owners to intensify their biosecurity and best management practices.“

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is carried by waterfowl like ducks, geese and shorebirds and can infect all poultry including chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl.… Continue reading