Avoid a case of “backyard-itis”

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The market is struggling to accurately estimate yields in the field. Plus, demand remains uncertain, especially with China’s new COVID city lockdowns this past week. Concern over the world economy has kept pressure on the markets as well. It seems the market could be in a holding pattern until the Sept. 12 USDA yield report is released.

“Backyard-itis” describes farmers who feel the weather conditions in their immediate area are more widespread than they really are. Usually, it happens when a farmer’s crops are not doing well, but I occasionally see it the other way too. A common symptom of this “disease” is wondering why the markets are not reacting as much as they should, given the weather conditions a farmer is seeing nearby.

Recently, I have seen many social media posts of farmers with their corn ears estimating yield potential. Like every other year, there are WAY more posts showing potential production issues compared to healthy ears.… Continue reading