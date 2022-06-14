Avoid Charcuterie boredom

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Charcuterie shär-koo͞″tə-rē′ If you haven’t had the pleasure of enjoying a charcuterie, then I think it’s high time you do. Sounds fancy, doesn’t it? I’ve heard it’s the Lunchables of today however Charcuterie trumps Lunchables! They are similar in the fact that they comprise of small nibbles of meat and cheese but that’s where the similarities end. Charcuterie is easy to assemble, colorful, full of textures, flavors and just downright full of fun. They encourage grazing, talking, drinking and plenty of laughs in between. Just what we need after a couple of years of the ‘Vid.

Where did all this trending yumminess come from? The story goes that during the Roman Empire the process of curing meats to extend their "shelf-life" was invented. Did they have shelves back then? It was not until 15th Century France when Guilds of charcutier were created. Webrestaurant.com…