Ayars honored in Dairy Shrine

Bonnie Ayars was among four recipients for the 2021 outstanding individuals honored with the National Dairy Shrine’s Pioneer Award in recognition of their significant contributions to the dairy industry. Bonnie’s portrait and accomplishments will be displayed in the National Dairy Shrine’s Dairy Hall of Fame and Museum in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin. Ayars has been a Dairy Program Specialist in the Ohio State University Department of Animal Sciences since 2006. … Continue reading