Bailey promoted to senior vice president of operations and partnerships for Ohio Farm Bureau

Michael Bailey of Marysville has been promoted to senior vice president of operations and partnerships for Ohio Farm Bureau. In this new role, Bailey will continue to manage the Strategic Partnerships Department and will have increased responsibility over organizational operations including managing the chief information officer and OFBF’s Technology Department, general counsel and human resources. His new responsibilities also will include aiding the executive vice president with strategic planning, striving for organizational efficiencies, and improved coordination.

Bailey, who has been Ohio Farm Bureau's vice president of strategic partnerships since 2019, has extensive experience in building productive relationships, creating partnerships and attaining shared goals and applying those skills in numerous senior administrative positions within state government. Before his time at Farm Bureau, he served as deputy director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, executive director of the Livestock Care Standards Board, senior program manager for the marketing division, and executive director for the Office of Farmland Preservation.