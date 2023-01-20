Baldridge nominated as next Ohio Director of Agriculture

Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

State Representative Brian Baldridge is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 90th House District, which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto Counties and eastern Brown County.

He served as a firefighter and paramedic for the Wayne Township Fire Department. In addition to serving his local community, he also served as a career firefighter and paramedic with Anderson Township Fire Department. Baldridge served four terms as Adams County Commissioner, and was also elected to the Ohio County Commissioners’ Association Board of Directors. He has also served two terms as a Wayne Township Trustee, where he was elected to serve on the Ohio Township Association Board of Directors.Baldridge was raised on the seventh generation family farm, and is still active in the family’s agriculture seed business.… Continue reading