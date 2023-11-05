Bane-Welker Equipment acquires exclusive Case IH commercial application equipment sales & service rights for Ohio

Bane-Welker Equipment now offers commercial application sales and service in all 88 Ohio counties.

Bane-Welker Equipment is pleased to announce it has acquired the exclusive Case IH Commercial Application Equipment rights from Kale Marketing LLC of Richwood, OH. This acquisition expands Bane-Welker’s reach across Ohio, bringing its exceptional brand, products, and services to more commercial application customers.

“We are thrilled to have acquired the exclusive rights for Case IH’s commercial application business in Ohio. This is a game-changer for us, as it allows us to access new markets while offering unique and differentiated products, support, and services to our commercial customers,” said Jason Bane, President and COO of Bane-Welker Equipment. “This transaction is a vital piece in Bane-Welker’s ongoing transformation, and through this, we are creating significant value for our customer base, stakeholders, and Case IH. Furthermore, I would like to personally thank Mrs. Eilene Kale, Mr. Jeff Evans, and the entire Kale Marketing team for their professionalism and respect throughout negotiations and the closing process.”… Continue reading