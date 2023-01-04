Bane-Welker hosts successful toy drive

Bane-Welker Equipment’s 2022 toy drive was a major success. The entire Bane-Welker complex with 9 stores in Indiana and 6 stores in Ohio collected 5,556 toys for children in their communities. This is a significant increase from the 1,800 collected last year.

It was a shared labor of love. Everyone from friends to employees and customers got into the spirit.

“This was such a rewarding project for everyone,” said Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “We had so much community support this year. And for the second year in a row, we even had customers and employees use their Red Zone Rewards points to buy more toys for the children.”

This type of project aligns well with the Bane-Welker mission of making a positive impact on the communities they serve. The Toys for Tots project was initiated by Bane-Welker employee Justin Butler, a former Marine, who benefitted from the program himself as a child. … Continue reading