Bane-Welker to expand in Plain City

Bane-Welker is pleased to announce the addition of the Ashland construction brand in Plain City. The company has a super center in Pendleton, Ind.

“We’re excited to expand the Ashland brand in our Ohio markets offering it to our construction and ag customers,” said Jason Bane, President of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Our Indiana super center has outperformed our expectations and the expansion into Ohio will be of great value to our customers in that market.”

Adding the sales and service of this construction equipment helps expand Bane-Welker’s coverage area for service.

Ashland Industries’ motto is Do More. From maximizing the productive capabilities of customers’, to providing uncompromising customer service; every strategy and tactic is first passed through that mantra. If it doesn’t allow customers to Do More, it’s not a priority. The customer is our north star, and they are guiding us towards exciting new opportunities and products.

"It's important that we continue to be able to provide top-notch service and sales for all brands we offer to our valued customers," Bane said.